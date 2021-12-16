New Delhi: The Intergovernmental Committee of UNESCO’s 2003 Convention on Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage has inscribed ‘Durga Puja in Kolkata’ on the Representative List of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

The Committee commended Durga Puja for its initiatives to involve marginalized groups, and individuals as well as women in their participation in safeguarding the element.

The union minister for Culture, Tourism and DONER, in a tweet, said that this is a recognition of the confluence of our rich heritage, culture, rituals and practices and a celebration of the feminine divinity and the spirit of womanhood.

With the inscription of Durga Puja in Kolkata, India now has 14 intangible cultural heritage elements including Kumbh Mela and Yoga, on the prestigious UNESCO Representative List of ICH of Humanity.