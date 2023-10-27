In a groundbreaking development for the clean energy sector in India, SJVN, a prominent public sector company, and Ocean Sun, a Norwegian pioneer in renewable energy solutions, have come together to embark on an extraordinary journey into the realm of green technology. This collaboration is poised to usher in a new era in solar power generation, making waves both nationally and globally.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between SJVN and Ocean Sun is a testament to their shared vision of harnessing cutting-edge solar technology for a sustainable future. At the heart of this historic agreement lies a revolutionary concept – a 2 MW Pilot Membrane-based Floating Solar Project, to be developed and financed by SJVN Green Energy Limited (SGEL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of SJVN.

The patented technological support that will fuel this ambitious venture will be provided by Ocean Sun, Norway. This membrane-based floating solar technology promises to revolutionize the way solar energy is harvested and utilized, offering increased efficiency and environmental benefits.

Nand Lal Sharma, Chairman & Managing Director of SJVN, expressed his enthusiasm about this pioneering project. He stated that the MoU was not just a contractual arrangement but a gateway to an exciting collaboration that would foster the exchange of knowledge and cooperation between India and Norway. The technological expertise and experience brought by Ocean Sun are set to complement India’s ambition for sustainable energy solutions.

The signing ceremony of the MoU took place in the presence of May-Elin Stener, the Ambassador of Norway to India and Dinesh Dayanand Jagdale, Joint Secretary at the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE)underlining the international significance of this partnership.