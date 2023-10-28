In a remarkable feat, the students of the Department of Silviculture and Agroforestry (SAF) at Dr. YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry, Nauni, have displayed their academic prowess on the national stage, garnering accolades and recognition.

Sakshi Tomar, an M.Sc student specializing in Forestry within the SAF department, has emerged as a shining star by securing the top rank in the ICAR-AICE-JRF/SRF-2023 examination. The examination, conducted by the Indian Council of Agricultural Research, is known for its rigorous evaluation of candidates in the field of Forestry.

Furthermore, Sakshi Tomar has also demonstrated her excellence by claiming the first position in the UP-State Eligibility Test, which paves the way for her admission to the PhD program in Forestry. Her journey of academic achievement at Nauni began with a Master’s degree, completed under the guidance of Dr. DR Bhardwaj, Professor, and Head of the SAF department.

In another achievement, Mitali Mehta, a PhD student from the same department, has been appointed as a Scientist-B at the Indian Council for Forestry Research and Education (ICFRE) in Dehradun. She completed both her BSc and PhD degrees at Dr. YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry, with her doctoral work conducted under the guidance of Dr. KS Pant.

Prof Rajeshwar Singh Chandel, the University Vice-Chancellor, and Dr. CL Thakur, Dean of the College of Forestry have congratulated Sakshi and Mitali on their outstanding achievements.