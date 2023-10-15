In a groundbreaking move to revolutionize its road infrastructure, Himachal Pradesh is set to embrace Full Depth Reclamation (FDR) technology for road construction. This innovative approach promises to bring a host of benefits to the state, ranging from cost-effectiveness to eco-friendliness, while significantly improving the quality and longevity of its roads.

FDR technology is a pavement rehabilitation technique that involves pulverizing and blending the entire flexible pavement section, along with a portion of underlying materials. This process creates a homogeneous stabilized base course using materials from deteriorated asphalt pavement, fortified with cement to establish a new, sturdy foundation. The result is roads that are not only more durable but also better suited for vehicular traffic.

Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, who presided over a review meeting of the Prime Minister Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) with the Public Works department, announced this transformative initiative. Approximately 666 kilometers of roads in various districts will be constructed using FDR technology. This marks a significant milestone, as Himachal Pradesh becomes the fourth state in India to adopt this method after Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Assam.

The advantages of FDR technology go beyond durability and improved road quality. It is a cost-effective and environmentally friendly approach to road construction, aligning with modern sustainability goals. By reusing materials from existing deteriorated roads and incorporating cement, this method significantly reduces construction costs and minimizes the environmental footprint associated with traditional road-building techniques.

Approximately 2682 kilometers of roads, at a cost of about Rs. 2683 crore, are earmarked for construction. In addition to the 666 kilometers utilizing FDR technology, another 556 kilometers will employ cement stabilization, and the remaining 1460 kilometers will be constructed using traditional methods.

Roads are the lifeblood of rural communities in Himachal Pradesh, and the government is keen on ensuring that these projects are completed on time, delivering the promised benefits to the people of the state.