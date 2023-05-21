In a pioneering move, the state of Himachal Pradesh is embarking on a comprehensive road reconstruction project utilizing advanced techniques. With inspiration from the successful implementation in Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh is now set to revitalize 596 outdated roads using state-of-the-art technology.

Under the third phase of the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY), the government has approved the construction of 3,120 kilometers of roads in Himachal Pradesh, with special attention given to the overhaul of 596 dilapidated roads. Many of these roads have endured over five decades of wear and tear, resulting in deteriorating conditions and uneven surfaces.

Recognizing the urgent need for rehabilitation, the Public Works Department (PWD) has procured cutting-edge machinery at a cost of seven crores. These specialized machines will perform a dual role by efficiently uprooting the existing roads and simultaneously ensuring a level surface for further reconstruction. In addition, the outdated gutters laid on the roads will be removed and replaced, followed by the application of cement and stabilizer layers. To complete the process, a semi-layer of blacktop will be expertly applied to the road surface.

Ajay Gupta, the Engineer-in-Chief of the Public Works Department, emphasized that this ground-breaking technology will yield roads built to last for years, reducing the need for frequent repairs and re-tarring. Gupta affirmed that the new roads will be constructed with precision, providing a sustainable and durable transportation infrastructure across Himachal Pradesh.

By undertaking this transformative road reconstruction initiative, Himachal Pradesh aims to significantly improve the condition of its ageing road network. The state envisions enhanced connectivity, smoother travel experiences, and increased safety for its residents and visitors alike.