Nerwa – A devastating accident unfolded on Saturday morning near the border of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, where a pickup vehicle bearing the registration number HP 63 C 5039, on its way to Nerva Tikri loaded with cow dung manure, met with a tragic mishap on the Kalsi-Kwanu-Menas road. The vehicle plummeted 200 feet down the rugged terrain, coming to a rest on the banks of the Tons River. The grim incident claimed the lives of three individuals, including the driver.

The victims have been identified as Surjeet Singh, aged 35, son of Jagat Ram and a resident of Tikri; Rakesh, aged 26, son of Surat Singh and a resident of village Hirah; and Shyam Singh, aged 48, son of Bhagmal, hailing from village Dhanat in Tehsil Nerwa, Shimla. All three were en route to Patan village in Uttarakhand late on Friday evening to collect cow dung.

Tragedy struck as they were making their way back to Tikri. Locals inform the Tehsil administration about the accident. All victims lost their lives on the spot.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the accident may have been caused by the driver dozing off at the wheel.