In a significant development aimed at improving connectivity and reducing traffic congestion, the Fagu-Cheog-Sainj road will undergo expansion with a 30 crore budget. The Public Works Department (PWD) Minister, Vikramaditya Singh, has issued instructions for the inclusion of this road in the PM Gram Sadak Yojana.

The Fagu-Cheog-Sainj road expansion will have a far-reaching impact, benefiting multiple areas including Chopal, Sirmaur, Theog and Kasumpati. By diverting traffic from the heavily congested Theog road, this improvement will not only reduce traffic snarls but also enhance the overall commuting experience. Additionally, the project will significantly shorten the travel distance from Shimla to Sain, saving precious time for travellers and reducing traffic load on the Theog-Rohru road.

The current state of the Fagu-Cheog-Sainj road is a cause of concern, characterized by poor conditions and inadequate maintenance. However, with the infusion of funds and dedicated efforts, the road will be transformed into a modern and well-maintained thoroughfare. This will ensure smoother, safer, and more comfortable journeys for the residents and visitors of Himachal Pradesh.

The expansion and improvement of the Fagu-Cheog-Sainj road will not only provide better access to various regions but also contribute to reducing traffic congestion and travel time. With this strategic move, the state government envisions fostering economic growth, encouraging tourism, and ensuring seamless connectivity for the benefit of all residents and visitors alike. The project is set to make a positive impact on the region and enhance the overall transportation infrastructure of the region.