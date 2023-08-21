In the aftermath of recent natural calamities that wreaked havoc on Himachal Pradesh’s road infrastructure, Chief Secretary Prabodh Saxena engaged in a high-level discussion with the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) to shed light on the state’s ongoing restoration efforts. The virtual review meeting, chaired by Tarun Kapoor, Advisor to the Prime Minister, delved into the latest developments and strategies to rehabilitate the affected National Highways (NHs) and bridges.

In the wake of heavy rains, floods, and landslides, Himachal Pradesh’s road network faced significant disruptions, compelling immediate attention and concerted action. Chief Secretary Saxena gave a comprehensive update on the current state of the NHs and bridges, highlighting the challenges and progress achieved thus far.

Of particular concern was the closure of the National Highway at the Kainchi Mod near Pandoh, a critical route paralyzed by landslides and road closures. Saxena apprised the PMO of this issue and shed light on the endeavours undertaken to address the situation, offering insights into the restoration plans for this essential link.

Acknowledging the urgency of the situation, Kapoor, representing the PMO, emphasized the importance of collaboration in assessing the extent of the damage and devising a strategy for effective restoration. To this end, a joint inspection of the damaged stretch near Pandoh’s Kainchi Mod is set to be carried out by the National Highways Authority of India, the Border Roads Organization, and the State Public Works Department. This collaborative approach aims to streamline efforts and expedite the process of rehabilitation.

Among the key points discussed was the Kullu-Manali segment of the highway, where a well-structured traffic plan has been put in place. Notably, a specific window between 8 PM and 5 AM has been designated for repair and restoration activities, allowing for uninterrupted work. The PMO directed district administrations to explore avenues to extend this window further, ensuring more time for restoration efforts. Recognizing the significance of the impending apple season, the Mandi and Kullu administrations have also been directed to enhance alternative routes to minimize disruptions during this crucial agricultural period.

The Chief Secretary also highlighted the closure of Chakki Bridge on the Pathankot-Mandi Highway due to safety concerns, stressing that discussions with the Government of Punjab are underway to mitigate riverbed erosion and prevent further damage to the bridge. Meanwhile, updates were provided on the Shimla-Kalka route, which remains operational, along with plans to address recurring landslides at Chakki Mod near Parwanoo to ensure seamless traffic flow.