Residents of Shimla are bracing themselves for a financial blow as the government gives the nod to a hike in water rates. Following recent increases in garbage charges and property tax rates, city dwellers are now confronted with the prospect of shelling out more for their drinking water.

The decision, approved by the government, will see a 10 percent increase in water rates across Shimla city. Urban MLA Harish Janartha voiced concerns to Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu regarding the impact of the elevated water bills on Tuesday. Janartha urged against the rate hike, but the water company justified the increase, citing World Bank conditions. Similar to last year, when water rates were raised in January, this increase is deemed necessary to fulfill World Bank obligations. Consequently, bill issuances were halted since February, awaiting approval of the rate hike. Sahil Sharma, a communication expert for the water company, confirmed that revised bills reflecting the increased rates would be dispatched promptly.

Approximately 35,000 consumers in the city will bear the brunt of this increase, including 25,000 domestic consumers and around 10,000 commercial and construction entities. Despite protests from members of the Municipal Corporation House, comprising representatives from both the BJP and Congress, the government proceeded with the decision. The necessity to fulfill a project aimed at providing a 24-hour water supply to Shimla city compelled the government’s action, as failure to comply could have jeopardized funding from the World Bank.

The revised rates vary across different consumer categories, with significant increases observed across the board. Domestic consumers, business consumers, and those outside the corporation area will all feel the impact of the rate hike, further straining already stretched household budgets.

The revised rates signify a significant increase across different consumer categories:

For Domestic Consumers:

0-20 kiloliters: Old Rate – Rs 17.55 per kl, New Rate – Rs 19.25 per kl

21-30 kiloliters: Old Rate – Rs 30.25 per kl, New Rate – Rs 33.25 per kl

Above 30 kiloliters: Old Rate – Rs 54.45 per kl, New Rate – Rs 59.85 per kl

For Business Consumers:

0-20 kiloliters: Old Rate – Rs 48.40 per kl, New Rate – Rs 53.28 per kl

21-30 kiloliters: Old Rate – Rs 76.11 per kl, New Rate – Rs 83.71 per kl

31-75 kiloliters: Old Rate – Rs 101.16 per kl, New Rate – Rs 111.16 per kl

More than 75 kiloliters: Old Rate – Rs 139.15 per kl, New Rate – Rs 153.05 per kl

For Consumers Outside the Corporation Area:

0-20 kiloliters: Old Rate – Rs 39.93 per kl, New Rate – Rs 43.83 per kl

21-30 kiloliters: Old Rate – Rs 60.50 per kl, New Rate – Rs 66.50 per kl

More than 30 kiloliters: Old Rate – Rs 84.70 per kl, New Rate – Rs 93.10 per kl

As the cost of essential services continues to rise, Shimla residents find themselves grappling with mounting financial burdens, with the increased water rates exacerbating already strained household budgets.