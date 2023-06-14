Investments in Decongesting Circular Road, Road Maintenance, Bypass Construction, and Office Space Conversion Highlight Government’s Commitment to Enhancing Infrastructure in Shimla

The State Government has taken significant steps to improve transportation infrastructure and address key issues in Shimla city. With a focus on enhancing commuter convenience, an allocation of Rs. 97 crore has been sanctioned to decongest the Circular Road, easing traffic congestion. Moreover, the government has allocated Rs. 4 crore for road maintenance in apple growing areas, Rs. 6.50 crore for Theog bypass, and Rs. 10 crore to convert the Tutikandi parking cum commercial complex into an office space, potentially relocating some government offices there. Additionally, Rs. 40 crore has been earmarked for the construction of a residential complex at Brockhurst, Shimla, aimed at providing improved accommodation for Government employees.

In a bid to alleviate traffic congestion and enhance connectivity in Shimla, the State Government has sanctioned a budget of Rs. 97 crore for the decongestion of the Circular Road. This move comes as a respite for the residents and commuters who have been grappling with increased traffic volume and bottlenecks along this crucial route. The allocated funds will be utilized to undertake necessary infrastructure improvements, including widening the road, constructing additional lanes, and implementing smart traffic management systems. This initiative is expected to significantly improve the flow of traffic, reduce travel time, and enhance overall road safety in the city.

In addition to addressing the Circular Road congestion, the State Government has allocated Rs. 4 crore for road maintenance in the apple-growing areas of Shimla. These funds will be utilized to repair and upgrade existing roads, ensuring smooth transportation of agricultural produce and benefiting local farmers and traders. This investment is crucial for sustaining the agricultural economy of the region and facilitating the growth of the apple industry, which is a significant contributor to the state’s economy.

Recognizing the need for improved connectivity and enhanced road infrastructure, the government has allocated Rs. 6.50 crore for the construction of the Theog bypass. Theog, located on the outskirts of Shimla, experiences heavy traffic congestion due to the convergence of several important roads. The construction of the bypass will divert traffic away from the town center, reducing congestion and improving the overall efficiency of transportation in the region. This project is expected to significantly enhance connectivity for commuters and facilitate smoother movement of goods and services.

In an effort to optimize existing infrastructure and utilize space more effectively, the government has allocated Rs. 10 crore to convert the Tutikandi parking cum commercial complex into an office space. This move aims to address the shortage of office space in Shimla and explore alternative locations for government offices. Relocating some government offices to the Tutikandi complex will not only alleviate the burden on existing office spaces but also contribute to the revitalization and commercial development of the area.

Furthermore, the State Government has set aside Rs. 40 crore for the construction of a residential complex at Brockhurst, Shimla. This initiative aims to provide improved accommodation facilities for Government employees, ensuring their well-being and enhancing their productivity. The residential complex will feature modern amenities and infrastructure, offering a comfortable living environment for government officials and their families.