Public Works Department Minister, Vikramaditya Singh, has assumed responsibility for personally overseeing the inspection and comprehensive enhancement of rural roads, setting a precedent for officers to follow suit. Emphasizing the need for substantial efforts, ranging from debris clearance to robust weatherproofing measures, the minister has mandated large-scale improvements. Stringent actions will be taken against those who fail to comply with these directives.

Minister Singh has also extended an open invitation for citizens to directly report any issues to him. The government’s focal point is the amelioration of road conditions in rural areas, prompting the minister to embark on an extensive tour of Kangra district’s rural regions.

During this forthcoming tour, Minister Singh will visit villages and meticulously examine projects related to the Public Works Department, while simultaneously addressing public concerns and resolving them promptly. To facilitate this endeavour, the minister will be accompanied by the entire administrative staff and department officials.

Vikramaditya Singh highlighted the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana, revealing plans to allocate a substantial amount of Rs 2,800 crore to improve 2,400 kilometers of rural roads throughout the state. In Kangra district alone, two mandals will witness the transformation of 500 kilometers of rural roads at a cost of Rs 647 crore. Under the Kangra zone of the Public Works Department, a total of Rs 315 crore worth of projects are slated for completion this year, with Rs 178 crore already in progress. These developments include the construction of 120 kilometers of motorable roads, 173 kilometers of drains and culverts, 166 kilometers of tarred roads, and the erection of six bridges.