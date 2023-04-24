The Public Works Department in Himachal Pradesh has set a target of tarring 2,000 km of roads this year by August on the instructions of the state government. The tenders have already been issued for the same, and officials will be posted in the field during the tarring process.

With less snowfall and rainfall in many districts, the roads have suffered less damage. However, the higher reaches of districts like Lahaul-Spiti, Kinnaur, Chamba and Shimla have suffered more damage due to snowfall and rainfall. But with the weather clearing up in Himachal Pradesh, except for Kinnaur and Lahaul-Spiti, officials have already begun tarring the roads.

Ajay Gupta, Engineer-in-Chief of the Public Works Department, said that in addition to tarring the roads, the areas where roadside ditches have collapsed will also be rectified. If the weather permits, tarring of more roads will also be done. The Public Works Department officials have also warned that any irregularities found in the tarring process will lead to strict action against both contractors and officials.

The state government’s initiative to tar the roads is a much-needed step towards improving the quality of roads and ensuring safe travel for commuters. The initiative will also help boost tourism in the state, which will have a positive impact on the local economy. With proper maintenance, the roads can withstand harsh weather conditions, and commuters can travel without any worries.