New Delhi – In a crucial development for the state of Himachal Pradesh, Public Works Minister Vikramaditya Singh met with Union Road, Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Jairam Gadkari in New Delhi to discuss the pressing issues arising from incessant rains and landslides. The Union Minister has assured the release of Rs. 152 crore to address the damages and expedite the repair and upgradation of National Highways (NH) and state roads in the region.

The commitment comes in the aftermath of the devastating natural calamities during the last monsoon, which prompted Minister Gadkari’s visit to assess the damages in Kullu and Manali. During the inspection, he pledged funds to restore state link roads within one kilometer from the Union Ministry of Road, Transport and Highways. Responding to the state’s request, Rs. 152 crore was sought from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to address the restoration and construction needs of four major state roads and highways.

The identified projects include the repair and maintenance of NH-003 and NH-305 in the Thalout division, the improvement and strengthening of the Chail-Gohar-Pandoh road as an alternate route during NH closures, repair and maintenance of four laning from Pandoh bye-pass to Takoli Kullu, and the critical Mandi-Kamand-Kataula-Bajoura road, a main alternative route to Kullu from Mandi.

Minister Singh stressed the urgency of immediate attention, highlighting the strategic significance of these roads in maintaining the supply chain of essential commodities and facilitating emergency movements of commuters.

Furthermore, Singh informed that a Detailed Project Report (DPR) of Rs. 108.33 crore for the upgradation of Tikkar-Jarol-Gahan-Nankhari-Khamadi road, connecting key tehsils such as Kotgarh, Kumarsain, Nankhari, and Rampur, has been submitted to the central government and received approval.

Union Minister Gadkari assured swift action, stating that the estimates and DPR would be sanctioned soon. Additionally, he confirmed the immediate release of Rs. 152 crore for the repair and upgradation of NH connecting roads, underlining the commitment of the Union Ministry to address the pressing infrastructure needs in Himachal Pradesh.