Shimla – In a pioneering move towards supporting sustainable agriculture and providing consumers with healthier food options, Himachal Pradesh has launched a groundbreaking initiative known as “Natural Produce on Wheels.” This innovative project, which will kick off on September 15, promises to bring fresh, chemical-free agricultural products directly from local farms to the tables of consumers.

The State Project Implementing Unit (SPIU) of Prakritik Kheti Khushaal Kisan Yojana (PKKY) has spearheaded this initiative, which seeks to bridge the gap between farmers in three Shimla blocks—Mashobra, Basantpur, and Totu—and consumers in the state capital.

A mobile van packed with an assortment of chemical-free vegetables, fruits, and other farm products will be stationed at strategic locations every Friday. The goal is to make this fresh produce accessible to urban dwellers while empowering local farmers who adhere to natural farming practices.

The schedule for the mobile van’s stops is as follows:

State Secretariat complex, Chotta Shimla: 1:00 PM to 2:30 PM

Himachal Pradesh University (HPU) campus, Summerhill: 3:00 PM to 4:00 PM

Krishi Bhawan, Boileauganj: 4:15 PM to 5:30 PM

Hemis Negi, the State Project Director of PKKY, expressed optimism about the project’s prospects, stating, “We will do this on a pilot basis in the state capital as the consumers want to buy chemical-free natural vegetables, fruits, and other produce. Based on the success, we will have more sale spots for chemical-free natural produce in Shimla and we can then replicate it in other districts.”

This endeavour involves approximately 200 farmers from the identified clusters in the Shimla district. These farmers have undergone a certification process for natural produce, utilizing the Certified Evaluation Tool for Agricultural Resource Analysis (CETARA)-Natural Farming, a system developed by PKKY. Leaders within these farm clusters will play a pivotal role in ensuring a consistent supply of fresh, natural produce.

While farmers have traditionally employed various methods to market their produce, this mobile van concept represents the first time the PKKY is facilitating direct sales to consumers. The overarching aim of this initiative is to promote natural farming techniques for sustainable agriculture and to provide consumers with healthier food choices.

Himachal Pradesh has already made significant strides in promoting chemical-free, low-cost, and environmentally friendly farming. Approximately 1.70 lakh farmers across the state have embraced these practices, encompassing over 24,000 hectares of agricultural land.

As the “Natural Produce on Wheels” initiative takes root, it holds the promise of improving the livelihoods of local farmers while offering consumers easy access to fresh, chemical-free agricultural products.