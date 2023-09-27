Amritsar – Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu of Himachal Pradesh took a bold stance during the recent Northern Zonal Council Meeting, where he passionately advocated for the inclusion of a regular full-time member from Himachal Pradesh on the Board of Directors of the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB).

Himachal Pradesh has 7.19 percent share in BBMB projects and is seeking more representation in the board’s decision-making processes. Chief Minister Sukhu argued that this step is essential to ensure the state’s interests and concerns are adequately addressed in managing vital hydel projects.

In his address to the council, Sukhu also pressed for an increase in the royalty percentage from the existing 12 percent to 30 percent for hydropower projects managed by central undertakings such as the National Hydro Power Corporation (NHPC), National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC), and Sutlej Jal Vidyut Nigam Ltd (SJVNL). He further urged the release of an outstanding amount of Rs 4,000 crore from BBMB, as per the Supreme Court of India’s decision.