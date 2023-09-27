In a momentous virtual event, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took part in the ninth edition of the Rozgar Mela – Mission Mode Recruitment drive, wherein he virtually presented 89 appointment letters to the newly recruited workforce of SJVN (Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam Limited). This initiative, led by SJVN, reflects the government’s commitment to generating employment opportunities for the nation’s youth.

Nand Lal Sharma, the Chairman and Managing Director of SJVN, expressed his enthusiasm about the event and stated that this virtual ceremony marked the issuance of appointment letters to the freshly inducted Field Officers, Field Engineers, Junior Field Engineers, and Officers in various domains within the company. Over the past year, SJVN has successfully onboarded 561 new employees in these roles, contributing significantly to the nation’s employment landscape.

Sharma emphasized SJVN’s commitment to fostering job creation, saying, “SJVN is proudly contributing to this initiative of providing job opportunities to the youth of the nation. SJVN has devised a road map to recruit 300 more individuals within the current financial year.” This commitment underscores the company’s dedication to not only meeting its operational needs but also uplifting the broader community by offering meaningful employment opportunities.

One distinctive aspect of SJVN’s recruitment strategy is its inclusivity. To ensure that the benefits of this employment drive reach those living in the vicinity of SJVN projects, the company has reserved 25 percent of its recruitment slots for Project Associated Families and People of the Project Associated Area. This reserved quota applies specifically to Group ‘C’ and ‘D’ category positions related to the respective projects. SJVN’s approach recognizes the importance of uplifting local communities and aligning its growth with the development of the regions it operates in.