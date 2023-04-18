Himachal Pradesh has made history by becoming the first state in India to establish a DNA database of unidentified dead bodies. An official statement released on Monday announced that the initiative was launched in April 2020, and records of 150 DNA samples of unidentified bodies have been compiled in the database to date.

Vivek Sahajpal, the Assistant Director (DNA) at the Directorate of Forensic Services in Junga, explained that the DNA database would facilitate the identification of bodies, bringing much-needed relief to families grappling with the difficulties of locating their missing loved ones. He further explained that the DNA samples of relatives would be compared to the data/samples stored in the DNA profiling database, providing accurate details within seconds.

In addition to identifying deceased individuals, the DNA database will aid in the investigation of heinous crimes, the identification of disaster victims, missing persons, and repeat offenders. According to police records, more than 100 bodies are found every year in different parts of the state, remaining unidentified due to a lack of documents or recognizable objects.

Officials emphasized that identifying the bodies would not only enable family members to perform the last rites of the deceased but also assist in apprehending perpetrators in cases where the crime may have resulted in death. The development of a DNA database for unidentified bodies represents a significant advancement for law enforcement agencies and families seeking closure and justice.