Shimla: To achieve State Tuberculosis free target by 2023, Himachal Pradesh Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar stressed a need to involve every individual in the TB eradication campaign.

The Governor, in a two-day workshop organized for all Chief Medical Officers, Senior Medical Officers and Block Medical Officers of Himachal Pradesh at the State Health Training Center, Shimla on Wednesday, said that by achieving this goal, Himachal could emerge as the first ‘Model State of the country.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan on 9th September 2022 and has set a target of making the country TB free by the year 2025.

Appreciating the efforts of the health department, Arlekar said that as a result of continuous efforts from the department, Himachal could achieve the target of a TB-free state by the year 2023.

The Governor said that it was not only the responsibility of the Health Department, but every individual needs to come forward. He has held meetings on this subject in different districts of the State and emphasized adopting patients personally. He said that by adopting patients personally, understanding develops them at a different level and they get more help. All patients on the treatment needed to be provided community support through Nikshay Mitra, he added. He said that the Nikshay Mitra would be corporate, individual politician, NGOs, civil society and others.

While reviewing the National Leprosy Control Programme (NLCP), Arlekar said that the primary goal of the programme was to detect the cases of leprosy at an early stage and to provide complete treatment free of cost, in order to prevent the occurrence of disabilities in the persons affected and stop the transmission of disease at the community level.

Earlier, Mission Director, National Health Mission Hem Raj Bairwa, welcomed the Governor and detailed about the various activities being carried out under the Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan in the State. He informed the Governor about the efforts being made at the departmental level.

Director, Health Services Dr. Gopal Berry presented the district-wise details of the campaign.