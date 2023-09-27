Shimla – In a significant development for education in Himachal Pradesh, Education Minister Rohit Thakur announced that 550 Post Graduate Teacher (PGT) positions are set to be filled in government schools across the state. The Education Department has already forwarded the necessary documentation to the Public Service Commission, marking the initiation of the recruitment process.

In a press conference held at the State Secretariat on Wednesday, Minister Rohit Thakur expressed his commitment to enhancing the quality of education in Himachal Pradesh. He stated that the recruitment process for PGTs would commence shortly, with the Public Service Commission spearheading the selection procedure.

The Minister affirmed that the government is dedicated to addressing the staff shortages across all categories of teachers in the state. Currently, 2521 vacant positions await appointments through the Elementary Education Department, and this process will be initiated as soon as a new recruitment commission is established within the state.

Notably, the Himachal Pradesh government recently issued recruitment orders, signalling its commitment to bolstering the education sector. A novel recruitment commission is expected to be formed by November, responsible for conducting direct recruitments. This commission will oversee batch-wise recruitment for Trained Graduate Teachers (TGT) and Junior Basic Teachers (JBT).

In addition to the recruitment of PGTs, the Education Minister disclosed that preparations are underway to hire 4,000 pre-primary teachers this year. These educators will cater to the needs of nursery and kindergarten classes, ensuring a strong foundation for young learners.

Minister Thakur also addressed challenges in the recruitment of pre-primary teachers, assuring the public that efforts were underway to expedite the process and potentially complete it within the current year.

On a related note, the Education Minister acknowledged the absence of funds from the central government for the mid-day meal program. However, he assured that the state government was taking proactive steps to ensure children receive nutritious meals despite this budgetary shortfall.

The announcement of 550 new PGT positions signifies a significant step forward in strengthening the education system in Himachal Pradesh. As the recruitment process gets underway, aspiring teachers will eagerly await their opportunity to contribute to the future of the state’s students.