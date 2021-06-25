Shimla: Gurudev Sharma IPS (HP 2009) commandant 5th Indian Reserve Battalion, Bassi, Bilaspur will now be the new Superintendent of Police, Kullu.

While, Puneet Raghu HPPS (2008) Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) 3rd Indian Reserve Battalion, Pandoh, Mandi will hold the additional post of ASP Chief Minister’s security.

The transfer and posting come consequent to the recent scuffle between SP, Kullu Gaurav Singh and Chief Minister’s security officer Brijesh Sood (ASP) and PSO Balwant during the recent visit of Union Minister for Road Transport and highways Nitin Gadkari.

In a major embarrassment to the state, the video of the said incident had gone viral, wherein Gaurav Singh during an argument over a protest staged by farmers affected by highway expansion is seen slapping Sood after which the PSO in retaliation starts kicking Gaurav Singh.

Taking immediate action, the state police chief Sanjay Kundu sent the three police officers on compulsory leave and inquiry into the incident has been initiated.