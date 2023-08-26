In a significant crackdown on drug trafficking, the Kullu police have apprehended three individuals and seized 40 grams of heroin from their possession. The operation unfolded on Friday during a routine checkpoint near Dunkhra, close to the Kullu police station.

The suspects have been identified as Satpal Singh (34 years old) from Zari Tehsil Bhuntar, Jaspreet Singh (22 years old) from Balachaur in Punjab’s SBS Nagar district and Gurpal Singh (27 years old) from Zari Tehsil Bhuntar.

The breakthrough came as officers stopped a motorcycle with the license plate HP 34C 2080. A search revealed the concealed stash of heroin. The police arrested the trio under charges of the Narcotics Act. The accused will be produced in the court, where the police will seek custody remand for further investigation.