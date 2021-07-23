Kullu: A 23-year-old girl has been washed away after she fell into a waterfall in the Kullu district.

The missing girl has been identified as Aastha Katoch (23), daughter of Nagesh Katoch and resident of Nither, district Kullu.

Landslide at Kullu road

As per the reports, a group of seven youngsters had gone for trekking towards the Hampta Dam site. While they were returning from the trek, the girl slipped and fell into the water and washed away.

Her friends immediately informed the police. However, the girl is yet to be found.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Kullu Gurdev Sharma confirmed the report and said that the rescue operation is being carried out by the police and rescue team.

Meanwhile, due to heavy rainfall and landslides, the Kullu-Mandi highway was blocked near Pandoh in Mandi.

The alternative road leading to Kullu from Mandi via Kataula was also blocked because of landslides at Kanoj.

The district administration had deployed machinery to clear the highway and other roads. As per the report, heavy rain damaged 47 transformers in the district, a cowshed, two houses in the district but no loss of life was reported.