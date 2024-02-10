Manali – In a thrilling convergence of winter sports enthusiasts, Solang Nala in Manali is poised to host a skiing and snowboard competition slated for February 12th. This event, organized under the banner of the Himachal Winter Games Association, is expected to attract a formidable participation of over 300 athletes, setting the stage for a dynamic display of skill and prowess on the snowy slopes.

Manali MLA Bhuvneshwar Gaur will inaugurate the competition on February 12th. As excitement mounts, the region is abuzz with anticipation, ready to witness top-tier athletes showcase their talent against the stunning backdrop of the Manali landscape.

The competition venue will be a hub of activity as participants from various districts, including Chamba, Shimla, Kinnaur, and Kullu, gear up for intense competition on the snow-covered slopes. The event will not only provide a platform for seasoned athletes but will also feature a separate category for children, injecting a youthful and energetic element into the competition.

The diverse array of events includes separate competitions in skiing, alpine skiing, snowboard, slalom, and giant slalom. These events cater to both junior and senior athletes, offering a comprehensive showcase of their skills and abilities. The competition is not just a test of athleticism but also a celebration of the winter sports culture flourishing in the heart of Himachal Pradesh.

Beyond the excitement and camaraderie, the stakes are high for participants, as standout performances in this state-level competition will earn them the opportunity to represent Himachal Pradesh at the national level. Selections for the national-level competition will be based on the skill and determination demonstrated during the Manali event.