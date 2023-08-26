Shimla – In a resolute effort to curb the alarming rise of unauthorized constructions in Himachal Pradesh, authorities have launched an aggressive crackdown against rogue builders. The Town and Country Planning Department’s rigorous campaign aims to dismantle illegal building activities that pose serious threats to both public safety and the state’s architectural integrity.

The imperative to rectify this issue is underscored by a series of structural collapses triggered by recent natural calamities, a stark consequence of shoddy and unapproved building practices. In response, the Town and Country Planning Department has initiated a multi-pronged strategy to confront this grave concern.

Notices are being dispatched to building owners who have engaged in unauthorized construction activities. The intention behind this approach is not only to discourage further illegal constructions but also to incentivize existing violators to rectify their actions promptly.

Principal Secretary of the Town and Country Planning Department, Devesh Kumar, emphasized the significance of adhering to approved architectural plans and building regulations. He emphasized that those who conform to these rules will be permitted to continue their construction projects. It has come to light that a staggering estimated 20,000 individuals across the state have flouted these norms, triggering concerns over unchecked and unsanctioned building proliferation.

The consequences of unauthorized constructions are manifold. Such projects typically sidestep consultation with qualified engineers, leading to a compromise in the structural integrity of the buildings. Substandard construction materials further exacerbate the situation, elevating the risk of catastrophic collapses. Additionally, these illegal structures frequently disregard floor count limitations, which pose further threats to public safety.

The Town and Country Planning Department’s concerted efforts are also reflected in their directives to municipal bodies. Authorities have instructed municipal corporations and councils to take stringent action against illegal constructions while ensuring effective rainwater drainage systems. The department has been inundated with complaints, prompting swift and decisive action against those responsible.