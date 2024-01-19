Kullu – In a significant breakthrough, the Kullu Police from the Patlikuhal police station have arrested a Nepali national with 440 grams of hashish during a routine patrol near the community hall in Fojal.

The accused, identified as Naveen Rana, son of Sher Bahadur Rana Nepal, was taken into custody after a thorough search by the police team raised suspicions about his activities. Naveen Rana is currently residing in a rented house in Jatehar Bihal Katrain.

Sakshi Verma, Superintendent of Police (S.P.), confirmed the arrest and detailed that the accused is being charged under the Narcotic Drugs Act. Following his arrest, Naveen Rana was produced in the Court in Kullu, where the police obtained a two-day remand.