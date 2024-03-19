Kullu – In a devastating landslide incident in Jagatsukh, within the Manali sub-division of Kullu district, Himachal Pradesh, a two-and-a-half-storey house was destroyed, leaving behind a trail of destruction and loss. The landslide, which occurred during the midnight hours, resulted in the burial of several animals, including dogs and a cow, under the debris.

Fortunately, the occupants of the house, a husband and wife, managed to escape unharmed. However, their pets were not as fortunate. Amidst the rubble, six dogs were miraculously rescued alive.

Navdeep Singh, a resident of nearby Haripur Manali, recounted the horrifying experience. The house, rented by his daughter Gayatri for her NGO and animal rescue center, served as a sanctuary for 24 dogs and a cow.

The landslide not only claimed the residence but also caused an estimated loss of around Rs 70 lakh, and 20 apple plants.

SDM Manali, Raman Kumar Sharma, assured that the Revenue Department is actively assessing the extent of the damage, while a police team remains on-site to assist in ongoing rescue efforts.