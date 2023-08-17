A startling landslide near Chakkimod on the Kalka-Shimla National Highway-5 has triggered a series of ominous cracks, intensifying concerns about the potential slide of the entire hill. This unexpected turn of events has plunged the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) and the construction company responsible for the four-lane expansion project into sleepless nights. The formidable task of not only maintaining the unstable hill of Chakkimod but also constructing a secure roadway has become an arduous challenge for these agencies.

Presently, inspection teams from the Fourlane construction company and the NHAI are meticulously assessing the situation. The construction company is working around the clock to manage the unstable hillside. In response to the team’s suspicions of an imminent landslide, traffic is promptly halted, only resuming when the threat subsides. Unfortunately, the hill’s debris and stones unpredictably cascade onto the road, disrupting traffic. Moreover, excessive water streaming from the hill towards the road has given rise to a treacherous marsh, causing damage to the makeshift road. Even the soil-based road is sinking under pressure.

The presence of deep crevices in the hillside perpetually fuels the danger of further landslides. If this scenario persists, the iconic world heritage rail line, located a mere 500 meters away, could be jeopardized. Additionally, the towering HT (high-tension) power line structure atop the hill faces a potential grounding risk.

This unsettling situation has been unfolding on the Kalka-Shimla National Highway-5, where recurring landslides originating from the Chakkimod have led to road closures since August 1. The construction company, in its bid to ensure a smooth commute, removes debris from the road. However, temporary roadways have been instituted, exposing commuters to heightened risks.

Notably, another hillside landslide has struck near Sanwara, a region along the Kalka-Shimla National Highway-5. This incident has triggered concerns about the stability of a house built on the hill, as the ground beneath it has subsided considerably. The impact has also manifested in the road’s deteriorating condition, with multiple fractures appearing in the surrounding ditches. The implications of these events underscore the pervasive danger in various locations along this crucial highway.

As authorities grapple with these mounting challenges, ensuring the safety of commuters and the preservation of critical infrastructure remains a top priority. The need for effective mitigation strategies and robust solutions has taken center stage, as these incidents serve as a stark reminder of the unpredictable forces of nature that can reshape landscapes and disrupt livelihoods.