In a responsive move to recent climatic challenges, the State Government has introduced a pivotal alteration to the ‘Vidhayak Ksetra Vikas Nidhi Yojana’ (VKVNY) during the upcoming fiscal year 2023-24. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu announced that the provisions of VKVNY will now encompass safeguarding measures such as retaining walls, breast walls, and the channelization of Nullahs. This decision comes in the aftermath of the substantial losses incurred by both human lives and public-private assets due to torrential rains in the region.

The devastating impact of the heavy rains reverberated across the state, leaving behind a trail of destruction in the form of damaged infrastructure and loss of life. In response to this crisis, the State Government has worked to restore blocked roads and water supply systems, assisting the affected families.

The Chief Minister emphasized that the decision to broaden VKVNY’s scope aims to expedite relief and rescue operations across the state. Under this revised framework, legislators are now empowered to recommend the execution of protective projects under the VKVNY scheme.

To ensure effective implementation, potential beneficiaries will be deemed eligible upon the submission of a certified report demonstrating that retaining walls or breast walls have been compromised or washed away by post-June 2023 rains. Additionally, revenue officers such as Patwari or Pradhan of Gram Panchayats will evaluate the threat posed to private residences by the damaged structures. In a similar vein, the channelization of Nullahs will be within the purview of the VKVNY scheme if supported by a report from the Patwari or Pradhan of the Gram Panchayat. The report should underscore the necessity of nullah or stream channelization to safeguard either private property or communal assets, particularly in light of recent rain-induced soil destabilization.