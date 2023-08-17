In a significant development, the Government of India (GoI) has granted its nod to the upgradation of 254 key rural roads as part of the latest phase of the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY-III). The announcement was made today by Vikramaditya Singh, the Public Works Minister, who expressed his gratitude to the Central Government and prominent leaders for their support.

Under the able leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Central Government has allocated a substantial budget of Rs. 2643.01 crore for the enhancement of rural road infrastructure. These roads, scattered across various regions, are set to undergo extensive upgrades in the fiscal year 2023-24, marking the initiation of Batch-1 of PMGSY-III.

The ambitious initiative will encompass the upgrade of approximately 2683 km of rural roads within the state. Funding for the project will be a joint effort, with the Central Government contributing Rs. 2372.59 crore, and the state’s share amounting to Rs. 270.42 crore.

The approval comes as a result of rigorous efforts by the state government. Vikramaditya Singh himself played an instrumental role by engaging with Union Rural Development Minister on multiple occasions. In one instance, he was joined by MP Lok Sabha and State Congress President, Pratibha Singh, to urge swift approval of the allocated funds.

Himachal Pradesh’s proposal for the upgradation of these roads was meticulously reviewed during the Empowered Committee meeting on June 12, 2023. Following careful consideration of the committee’s recommendations and a thorough compliance report submitted by the State Government, the Union Ministry granted its official endorsement.

Singh emphasized that the recent heavy rainfall had taken a toll on the state’s road infrastructure, leading to significant disruptions. He highlighted the concerted efforts of the state government and the Public Works Department, which have been working relentlessly to restore main roads and clear blockages.