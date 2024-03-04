Reckong Peo – A devastating incident unfolded at Nigulsari, in the Kinnaur district of Himachal Pradesh, as a rock from the hill above claimed the life of a LNT machine operator engaged in road restoration work. The unfortunate mishap occurred on Monday when heavy rains had led to the closure of roads due to a significant amount of rocks falling from the hill.

The deceased has been identified as Madan (27), son of Krishna Lal and a resident of Kullu. Madan was operating the LNT machine, working on restoring the closed road after the adverse weather conditions.

The road restoration work commenced as soon as the weather cleared on Monday, with the LNT machine involved in clearing debris and making the route accessible again. Tragically, a heavy rock dislodged from the hill above and struck the LNT machine, causing a fatal accident. Madan, the dedicated operator, lost his life on the spot.

The closure of the road in Nigulsari was a result of the aftermath of heavy rains, leading to a significant accumulation of rocks that posed a threat to the safety of the passageway.

The incident highlights the need for stringent safety protocols and enhanced precautions to protect the lives of those engaged in critical infrastructure work, especially in regions susceptible to natural calamities.