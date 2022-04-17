Chamba: Three persons have died after a car they were travelling in plunged into the Ravi River in Bharmour Subdivision in Chamba district.

The deceased have been identified as Vikram Singh (32) who was driving the car, Kamal Sharma (28) and Pyar Chand (30), all residents of Bharmour, Chamba.

According to the reports, the accident took place late Saturday night on Khadamukh-Holi Road, when a driver lost control of the vehicle and all three of them washed away into the river.

Police reached the spot and launched a search and rescue operation along with the Atal Bihari Mountaineering Institute’s personnel to rescue them.

Their bodies were recovered from the river on Sunday and were taken to a nearby hospital. The dead bodies have been handed over to their relatives after conducting a post-mortem.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Chamba Abhishek Yadav confirmed the report and said police is conducting the investigation.