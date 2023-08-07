Shimla — A senior Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM) leader’s allegations has unveiled concerning details surrounding the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) and their management of crucial infrastructure projects. Tikender Panwar has ignited a critical discourse on the far-reaching consequences of the Chandigarh to Shimla highway and the Kiratpur to Manali four-lane roadworks.

During a press conference held in Shimla, Panwar laid bare his concerns regarding NHAI’s construction practices. “The deviation from established mountain construction norms has had severe repercussions,” Panwar emphasized. His pointed criticism targeted vertical cuts that have triggered landslides, posing threats to both road users and the fundamental stability of the terrain.

However, Panwar’s concerns extend beyond engineering missteps. He expressed deep reservations about the lack of transparency surrounding these projects. “The absence of crucial geological reports and environmental impact assessments in the public domain is a matter of grave concern,” Panwar noted, underscoring the potential ecological implications that may have been overlooked.

Panwar’s advocacy is not limited to immediate impacts but also encompasses long-term environmental damage. “The disruptions caused by the construction have led to the disturbance of water contours and significant harm to the region’s delicate biodiversity,” he lamented, highlighting the collateral consequences borne by districts like Solan, Shimla, Kinnaur, Kullu, Lahaul-Spiti.

Accountability forms the cornerstone of Panwar’s advocacy. “NHAI officials and the involved construction companies must be held accountable for their negligence,” he asserted, demanding immediate action. Panwar proposed to set up a Special Investigation Team (SIT), stating, “The failures underlying these projects demand a thorough and impartial investigation.”

The fallout of these projects has also deeply affected the hospitality industry. Panwar expressed concern over the “economic turmoil cast upon hotels, bed and breakfast establishments, and related businesses.” He noted that the economic downturn has rippled through the sector, impacting ancillary services such as tourist guides, taxi operators, and local shops.

In light of these challenges, Panwar is advocating for substantial compensation from NHAI. “The losses incurred by the industry are staggering, totalling approximately Rs 500 crore,” he confirmed. He stressed that this compensation should encompass not only direct stakeholders but also the peripheral units reliant on tourism.

Recognizing the recurrent nature of these losses, particularly during monsoon seasons, Panwar is pushing for proactive measures from the state government. He advocates for the establishment of a Commission of Inquiry under the Commission of Inquiry Act 1952, headed by a retired Supreme Court judge from Himachal Pradesh. This body, he believes, will unravel the systemic failures contributing to these recurring disasters.