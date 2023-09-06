Shimla – In a scathing critique of the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) and the G R Infra Construction company, former Shimla Municipal Corporation Deputy Mayor and senior CPM leader Tikender Panwar has demanded accountability for alleged negligence in the construction of the Chandigarh-Shimla National Highway-5.

The complaint, initially filed by Panwar with the Parwanoo police station on July 27, 2023, remains unresolved more than a month later. This delay in action has left Panwar deeply concerned about the implications of the alleged negligence in the construction process.

NHAI has ostensibly admitted to errors made during the development of the Parwanoo-Solan stretch.

The primary causes of concern include extensive damage inflicted on the highway due to continuous heavy rainfall and landslides. This damage is attributed to the vertical cutting of hills to accommodate the highway expansion, which was necessitated by the limited available land. Additionally, the absence of paved shoulders along the road has been cited as a significant factor exacerbating the issues.

NHAI officials quoted in the report have admitted that this project marked the agency’s first venture in the Himalayas where paved shoulders were omitted. They have committed to incorporating improvements in subsequent stretches of the highway.

Panwar, however, views these revelations as a stark confirmation of his allegations of gross criminal negligence. He asserts that such negligence has resulted in substantial losses of assets and livelihoods and is deeply concerned about the environmental repercussions of these actions.