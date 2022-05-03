Mandi: One person died while another sustained injury after a Bolero Camper (HP 31C 4761) plunged into a deep gorge in Sundernagar, district Mandi.

The deceased has been identified as Om Prakash and the injured has been identified as Mahinder Singh, both residents of Kathla village in district Mandi.

The accident took place near Nihari when Mahinder Singh, who was driving the vehicle lost control and it plunged into a deep gorge.

The accident was noticed by local residents who immediately informed the police.

The police team reached the spot and rescued the injured.

They were rushed to Community Health Centre (CHC), Nihari where Om Prakash was declared brought dead. Mahinder Singh was referred to Civil Hospital, Sunder Nagar for further treatment. A postmortem of the deceased has been conducted and the body has been handed over to the relatives for cremation.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Sundernagar Dinesh Kumar confirmed the report and said the police is conducting the investigation.