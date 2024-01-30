In a dramatic turn of events, a section of the mountain between Raison and Toll Plaza on the Manali-Chandigarh National Highway collapsed, bringing vehicular movement to a standstill. The incident occurred against the backdrop of a severe drought, adding an unexpected layer of complexity to the situation.

Witnesses described the terrifying moment when debris cascaded onto the highway from the fractured hill, forcing drivers to think on their feet. Quick-thinking motorists tactfully reversed their vehicles, narrowly escaping potential disaster as stones and debris rained down around them. Miraculously, both vehicles and pedestrians emerged unscathed from the unexpected natural calamity.

The collapse, originating from Darki Hill, created a cloud of dust and soil that swept across a considerable expanse, further complicating the already precarious situation. Fortunately, due to the sparsity of human settlements in the immediate vicinity, there have been no reports of significant damage resulting from the hill’s sudden rupture.

Authorities acted promptly to assess the aftermath of the collapse, ensuring that emergency response teams were deployed to the scene. The temporary closure of the affected stretch of the highway caused a brief disruption, but efforts are underway to clear the debris and reopen the road for traffic.

Geological experts are currently examining the incident to understand the underlying causes of the mountain collapse. The severity of the drought may have played a role in weakening the structural integrity of the hill, leading to this unforeseen event. As investigations unfold, the focus remains on preventing future occurrences and implementing measures to reinforce vulnerable areas along the highway.

While the incident caused a temporary disruption, the resilience of the local community and the quick actions of drivers averted potential disaster. The aftermath serves as a stark reminder of the unpredictable nature of natural events and the importance of proactive measures to mitigate the impact on infrastructure and public safety.