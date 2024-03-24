In a bid to alleviate traffic congestion plaguing the Parwanoo-Solan stretch of the Chandigarh-Shimla National Highway-5, the HP High Court has issued directives to the Deputy Commissioner and the Superintendent of Police (SP) of Solan to extend full cooperation to the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) in clearing illegal parking and encroachments from its land.

A Division Bench comprising Justice Tarlok Singh Chauhan and Justice Sushil Kukreja underscored the urgency of the matter, permitting the NHAI to initiate action against encroachments on the highway land without the need for formal demarcation.

The court’s decision came in response to the NHAI’s latest status report, which highlighted the persisting issue of unauthorized parking and encroachments obstructing traffic flow, particularly in areas such as Dharampur, Anji, Rabon, and near the Subathu road. The report also pointed out street vendors encroaching on the highway land within the Municipal Corporation limits of the Parwanoo-Solan section.

Taking a stern stance, the court instructed the Municipal Commissioner of Solan to promptly eliminate all obstructions, including encroachments, idle parking, and street vendors squatting on the highway land. Additionally, the Deputy Commissioner, SP, and Municipal Commissioner were directed to ensure the completion of necessary measures before the next hearing and submit a comprehensive status report.

During the proceedings, Anand Kumar, Project Director of NHAI, assured the court of concerted efforts to eliminate bottlenecks impeding traffic flow, particularly on the Kaithlighat-Salogra (Solan) stretch and the Kumarhatti Bazaar road. He pledged to undertake necessary actions to facilitate the smooth movement of vehicles before the upcoming hearing.

Regarding road construction progress, the court instructed the NHAI to adhere to the proposed timeline and furnish a fresh status report for the court’s review by the next hearing scheduled for April 3rd. The judiciary’s proactive intervention aims to mitigate traffic congestion woes and enhance road safety along the critical highway corridor.