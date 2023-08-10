Shimla – In a significant move to enhance connectivity and bolster transportation infrastructure, an infusion of Rs. 1.65 crore has been sanctioned for the expeditious repair of roads and bridges linking villages across the assembly constituencies of Chopal, Jubbal-Kotkhai and Rohru. The announcement comes in the wake of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu’s recent two-day tour of the apple-producing regions in Shimla district, where he assessed the urgent need for infrastructure rehabilitation.

Chief Minister Sukhu, after conducting discussions with officials from the three assembly segments, stressed the remarkable progress observed in the restoration of crucial link roads within these areas. The allocation of Rs. 30 lakh per block has been designated for the development blocks of Jubbal, Kotkhai, Rohru and Chauhara, signifying the government’s commitment to fostering growth in these communities. Additionally, an extra allocation of Rs. 45 lakh has been expedited for the immediate repair of link roads servicing 15 Panchayats in the Balsan region of Chopal.

Highlighting the government’s dedication to assisting farmers and orchardists, Chief Minister Sukhu underscored, “Enabling the smooth transportation of agricultural produce to markets is a top priority for the state government. We have directed all relevant departments to prioritize the rapid restoration of these vital roadways.” As the forthcoming peak apple season approaches, an ambitious target of August 15 has been set to ensure the complete revival of all link roads, mitigating potential challenges faced by local farmers during this critical period.

Reaffirming the state government’s substantial financial commitment, Chief Minister Sukhu emphasized that over Rs. 110 crore has already been allocated to the Public Works Department for the comprehensive repair of roads in regions central to apple cultivation. He assured citizens that financial constraints would not hinder the extensive restoration of roads and bridges in areas adversely affected by heavy rainfall.