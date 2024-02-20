Chandigarh-Manali Four Lane Hit by Another Landslide; Rescue Operations Underway

Mandi – In a tragic incident, a landslide occurred near the six-mile between Mandi and Pandoh on the Chandigarh-Manali four-lane highway, causing a significant disruption. Large stones and debris tumbled down the hill, impacting a JCB machine and trapping its operator under the rubble. The incident took place around 1:30 in the afternoon.

Upon receiving information about the accident, a joint rescue team comprising members from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), KMC Company Management, District Administration, and the local Police immediately rushed to the scene. The landslide has led to a complete stoppage of traffic on the highway due to the substantial amount of debris covering the road.

Preliminary reports suggest that the KMC company contractor was already engaged in removing previously fallen debris when the unexpected landslide occurred. The machine operator attempted to escape the danger by exiting the JCB machine, but unfortunately, was unable to evade the falling debris and became trapped underneath.

The police have confirmed that ongoing efforts are being made to safely rescue the JCB machine operator buried under the rubble. Specialized teams, including the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), have been called in to assist with the rescue operation. It is anticipated that it may take six to seven hours to clear the debris and reopen the closed highway.

In the meantime, alternative routes have been established to redirect traffic. Vehicles from Mandi are being diverted to Kullu via Kataula, while those from Pandoh are being rerouted to Sundernagar via Gohar. Authorities are advising commuters to exercise caution and follow the designated detours until the main highway is operational again.

The landslide incident serves as a reminder of the challenges posed by the region’s topography, and authorities are emphasizing the importance of vigilance and preparedness in such areas prone to natural disasters.