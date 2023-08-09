Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu Directly Engages with Communities, Promises Swift Relief and Rehabilitation

Rampur/Theog: In a remarkable display of proactive leadership, Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu embarked on a crucial mission to assess and address the extensive damages caused by calamities in the Rampur and Theog assembly constituencies. With a focus on providing immediate relief and ensuring efficient rehabilitation, Chief Minister Sukhu’s hands-on approach reflects a government committed to its citizens’ well-being.

In his recent visit to the disaster-stricken areas, Chief Minister Sukhu engaged with the local residents in the Panchayats of Rampur, personally witnessing the extent of the devastation caused by unprecedented heavy rains. The interactive sessions allowed him to grasp the ground realities, including impassable roads, disrupted water supply systems, and the widespread damage to homes and infrastructure. Demonstrating his empathy and concern, Chief Minister Sukhu lent a patient ear to the residents’ grievances, assuring them of swift action.

A key priority identified during Chief Minister Sukhu’s interactions was the urgent need to restore connectivity for communities heavily reliant on agriculture. Addressing this, he underscored the government’s commitment to expedite road restoration. The Chief Minister recognized the vital role of accessible roads in facilitating the transportation of produce to markets, thus supporting the agricultural backbone of the region. He further emphasized the deployment of resources to clear debris caused by landslides, ensuring safer access for all.

Financial assistance of one lakh rupees each was sanctioned to around 50 families across Thana Nankhadi, Barog, and Kungan-Balti Panchayats.

Chief Minister Sukhu extended his visit to the affected areas of Jarol, Khaneti, and Kotgarh within Theog assembly constituency. Here, he pledged an additional five lakh rupees towards the restoration of eight crucial link roads in Gram Panchayat Jarol.