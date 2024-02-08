Over 5,000 Illegal Apple Saplings Destroyed in Churag

Churag – In a recent incident, the illicit transportation of apple saplings from Kashmir to Himachal Pradesh has raised serious concerns among local authorities and horticulture experts. The unscrupulous trade, directly violating the Nursery Act, involves suppliers flouting regulations by transporting apple trees in trucks and pickups without adhering to proper quarantine measures.

The Horticulture Department has responded decisively to curb this illegal activity. Leading the charge, the department’s team recently destroyed approximately 5,000 apple plants in Karsog that were illegally brought from Jammu and Kashmir. The operation, executed on January 29, involved setting the confiscated saplings ablaze in accordance with departmental regulations.

Dr. Jagdish Verma, a subject expert from the Horticulture Department, revealed that upon receiving information about the illegal transportation of apple saplings from Jammu and Kashmir, the department’s team confiscated and destroyed the saplings.

The influx of unauthorized apple saplings poses a significant risk of introducing viruses into the state, endangering the health of local orchards. This not only results in potential agricultural losses but also poses a broader threat to the region’s apple industry, impacting local nursery producers who face financial setbacks due to the unregulated entry of these plants.

Despite the recent relief brought by rain and snowfall, apple growers in the state now grapple with additional challenges due to the illegal introduction of saplings. The absence of quarantine certificates verifying the plants’ disease-free status exacerbates concerns. The state has stringent penalties, including imprisonment and fines, for those found selling apple saplings illegally.

Expressing concern over the incident, Dr. Verma advised local apple growers to exercise caution when purchasing fruit plants and exclusively buy from registered nurseries. Additionally, he called upon the apple growers to report any illegal fruit plant businesses to the department for necessary action.

The legal ramifications for those involved in the illicit trade of fruit plants include fines of up to Rs 50,000 and imprisonment for one year. The Horticulture Department remains committed to safeguarding the state’s agriculture industry and has encouraged public cooperation to identify and penalize individuals engaged in the illegal trade of apple saplings.