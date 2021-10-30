Jubbal-Kotkhai polled highest 78.75 percent votes, Fatehpur 66.20 percent and 64.97 per cent poll in Arki segment

Shimla: Contrary to the expectation, about 57.73 percent of voters exercised their franchise in the Mandi Parliamentary by-elections.

As per the report, the Siraj assembly constituency polled the highest vote percentage of 70.34, while only 46.72 percent of electorates turned up in the Sarkaghat constituency of Mandi parliamentary. Nachan polled 63.97 percent followed by Manali 62.32 percent and Balh polled 60.58 vote percentage.

In the Jogindernagar assembly constituency, only 52.99 percent of voters exercised their franchise. Jogindernagar was a home segment of BJP’s late Ramswarrop Sharma and the segment had given record lead to the BJP candidate in the 2017 parliamentary election.

In the home segment (Rampur assembly constituency) of Congress candidate Pratibha Singh, only 59.59 percentage voters tuned up for the poll, while 54.61 percent poll were recorded in Kinnaur and 56.44 percentage in the Lahaul-Spiti segment.

Meanwhile, the voting percentage in the by-elections of the Fatehpur Assembly constituency of Kangra district was around 66.20 percent. While 64.97 percent of voters cast their vote in the Arki Assembly constituency of Solan district whereas about 78.75 per cent of voters exercised their franchise during the by-election in the Jubbal-Kotkhai Assembly constituency of Shimla district.

The Chief Electoral Officer C. Palrasu claimed of making desired arrangements to conduct free, fair and fearless polling. He informed that webcasting was also arranged in 50 percent of the polling stations out of the total polling stations. The counting of votes will be done on November 2, 2021.