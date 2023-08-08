New Delhi – Union Minister Anurag Singh Thakur has assumed a proactive role in driving Himachal Pradesh’s recovery efforts following the recent devastating rains that caused widespread damage across the region. With a commitment to restoring normalcy and rebuilding essential infrastructure, Thakur has taken the initiative in orchestrating a comprehensive plan to ensure the well-being of the state’s residents.

During a crucial meeting with Union Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister Giriraj Singh, Thakur advocated for immediate action to rehabilitate the areas most severely affected by the calamity. The core focus of the discussion centered on the reconstruction of houses and roads under the Rural Housing and Rural Roads Scheme. This underscores Thakur’s determination to expedite recovery efforts on multiple fronts.

The outcome of the meeting highlights the government’s responsive approach in times of crisis, with Giriraj Singh endorsing Thakur’s proposals.

Reflecting on the impact of the calamity, Anurag Thakur said, “Himachal Pradesh’s unique topography and diverse weather patterns make us susceptible to various natural disasters. The recent deluge of heavy rains and floods has left a trail of damage to life, property, and crucial infrastructure. Witnessing roads crumble and houses succumb is deeply distressing.”

Thakur’s strategy extends beyond immediate relief to encompass a sustainable recovery plan. He highlighted the urgency of reconstructing roads that were washed away by the torrential rains. He passionately appealed for the construction of roads under the Prime Minister’s Rural Roads Scheme.