Shimla: The Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission has announced the result of the Himachal Pradesh Administrative Combined Examination 2021. The commission has declared that Praveen Kumar, a former airman from Rohru in district Shimla, has topped the examination. Anshu Chandel, Kartikeya Sharma, Abhishek Singh Thakur, and Babita Dhiman have also secured the cadre of HAS.

The exam was conducted on October 16, 2022, and the main examination was held from February 3 to 11, 2023. Interviews were held from May 8 to May 16. The exam was conducted for a total of 30 posts, and 17 candidates have been selected for various categories of posts.

According to DK Ratan, the Commission Secretary, 13 posts have remained vacant due to a lack of eligible candidates. These include two posts of HAS, six of Tehsildar, three of Block Development Officer, and two of Treasury Officer.

The Himachal Pradesh Administrative Combined Examination is considered one of the most prestigious examinations in the state. The exam aims to select suitable candidates for various administrative posts in the state government.