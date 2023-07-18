In a devastating incident on Monday night, a car veered out of control and plummeted into Bhadrash Khad, a ravine on the landslide-damaged Nankhadi-Pandadhar road in Himachal Pradesh. The tragic accident resulted in the loss of three lives.

Prompt action was taken by the police and local residents who, following arduous efforts, managed to retrieve the bodies from the deep ravine. The incident occurred near the revered Shiva temple in Pandadhar, where approximately 50 meters of the road had disappeared due to the landslide.

The victims have been identified as Veer Singh Thakur, son of Pratap Singh from the village of Vanola Nankhadi, Himmat Singh, son of Savir Das, and Ratan Singh, son of Hari Singh.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has expressed his condolences for the death of the three individuals who perished in the road accident at Sharan Dhang in Tehsil Nankhari of Shimla district. Recognizing the gravity of the situation, the Chief Minister swiftly directed the district administration to provide immediate relief and support to the grieving families.