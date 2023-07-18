SJVN, a leading hydropower company, has achieved a significant milestone by generating an unprecedented 50.498 million units (MU) of power in a single day from its flagship hydropower stations in Himachal Pradesh. Nand Lal Sharma, Chairman & Managing Director of SJVN, proudly announced that the 1500 MW Nathpa Jhakri Hydro Power Station contributed 39.527 MU, while the 412 MW Rampur Hydro Power Station generated 10.971 MU on July 17, 2023.

The record-breaking feat at Nathpa Jhakri Hydro Power Station surpasses its previous record of 39.526 MU set on August 29, 2022. Similarly, Rampur Hydro Power Station achieved a new milestone with 10.971 MU, surpassing its previous record of 10.954 MU on July 16, 2023. Nand Lal Sharma attributed these achievements to efficient management practices, optimal operation and maintenance strategies, as well as meticulous repair and maintenance efforts that have enhanced the projects’ efficiency and productivity.

Highlighting the sustained growth in power generation, Nand Lal Sharma emphasized that SJVN’s power stations have consistently performed well. During the April-June quarter of the current fiscal year, all operational solar and wind power stations of SJVN collectively generated 101.051 million units, marking a remarkable 73.04% increase compared to the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year.

Furthermore, the 50 MW Sadla Wind Power Station achieved its highest-ever generation in the month of June, reaching 15.039 MU and surpassing the previous record of 11.119 MU in the fiscal year 2021-22.

Nand Lal Sharma congratulated all the employees and extended his gratitude to the Union Power Minister, Ministry of Power, and the respective state governments where SJVN’s power stations are located for their continuous guidance and support.

SJVN is pursuing its shared vision of achieving 5,000 MW installed capacity by 2023-24, 25,000 MW by 2030, and an impressive 50,000 MW installed capacity by 2040. The company’s commitment to excellence and sustainable power generation remains resolute as it makes significant contributions to the energy sector.