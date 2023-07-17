In a significant relief measure, the State Government has taken a compassionate step by increasing the financial assistance provided to those affected by recent floods, cloud bursts, and landslides. The Chief Minister, Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, announced the issuance of a notification outlining the enhanced compensation to alleviate the suffering of the disaster-affected individuals and families. The revised financial assistance will be applicable for incidents occurring between 7th July and 15th July 2023, under special norms.

Previously, the relief manual offered Rs. 12,500 for partial damage to a pucca house and Rs. 10,000 for partial damage to a kutcha house. However, given the unprecedented tragedy, the government has substantially increased the compensation to Rs. 1 lakh for both categories. Moreover, shops and dhabas, which previously received a meager Rs. 10,000 as compensation for damaged goods, will now be eligible for Rs. 1 lakh, a tenfold increase.

The revised assistance also covers damage to tenant goods, with the amount rising from Rs. 25,000 to Rs. 50,000. Similarly, compensation for silt in agricultural and horticultural land has increased from Rs. 1,400 to Rs. 5,000 per bigha. Additionally, the government has raised the assistance for damage to agricultural and horticultural land from Rs. 3,600 to Rs. 10,000 per bigha.

Acknowledging the challenges faced by farmers and gardeners, the state government has amplified compensation for crop damage from Rs. 300-500 per bigha to Rs. 2,000 per bigha. Moreover, the financial aid for the death of milch and draught cattle has been raised to Rs. 55,000 per animal, up from the previous Rs. 37,500. For the demise of sheep, goats, and pigs, the compensation has been increased from Rs. 4,000 to Rs. 6,000. Additionally, the condition limiting compensation to a maximum of 30 sheep, goats, and pigs has been abolished.

The Chief Minister emphasized that the government is resolutely committed to addressing the suffering of those affected by the disaster. This substantial increase in financial assistance marks a significant step forward. The State Government stands in solidarity with the disaster-affected individuals and is committed to providing all possible support during this challenging time.

The enhanced financial assistance is a testament to the government’s dedication to prioritizing the well-being and recovery of the affected communities. By taking these measures, the State Government aims to alleviate the hardships faced by the disaster-affected individuals and provide them with the necessary support to rebuild their lives.