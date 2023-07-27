Aiming to boost research and education in the Himalayan region, the Himalayan Forest Research Institute (HFRI) and Shoolini University have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). This collaboration between HFRI, a Regional Research Institute of the Indian Council of Forestry Research and Education (I.C.F.R.E.), and Shoolini University is expected to boost environmental conservation, sustainable practices and the development of highly skilled human resources.

HFRI is known for its pioneering work in forestry research and education, encompassing diverse areas such as conservation, agroforestry, medicinal plants and eco-restoration, making it a critical institution for the ecological well-being of the region. With the MoU in place, both institutions are set to tackle pressing challenges in biodiversity assessment, climate change, skill development, biotechnology, health and wellness in the Himalayan region.

The collaborative efforts under the MoU are poised to accelerate cutting-edge research initiatives and promote impactful societal changes. Key areas of cooperation include exchanging information and experience, fostering shared learning through regular joint meetings on education and syllabus development.

An essential aspect of the collaboration is the faculty and student exchange programs. This initiative will allow both institutions to tap into diverse perspectives and knowledge, enriching the learning experience for students and researchers alike. Additionally, the partnership aims to establish a sustainable funding model by accessing various sources, including local governments, international funding agencies, industries, and alumni support.

Dr. Sandeep Sharma, Director of HFRI Shimla, expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration, emphasizing that Shoolini University’s world-class labs will play a vital role in facilitating groundbreaking research. Leveraging the cutting-edge facilities at Shoolini University will significantly enhance the fieldwork conducted by HFRI scientists.

Prof. PK Khosla, the Chancellor of Shoolini University, highlighted the potential of joint efforts in paving the way for groundbreaking research and sustainable solutions in the Himalayan region. In an exciting announcement, Prof. Khosla shared that Shoolini University will soon introduce forestry research and education programs, further cementing its commitment to advancing forestry research and education.