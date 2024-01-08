In response to shifting weather patterns, the Meteorological Department has opted to extend the yellow smog alert in Himachal Pradesh. This advisory, originally set to expire earlier, now signals a continued risk. Now, the MeT Department has predicted rain and snowfall on January 9th to 10.

The prolonged smog alert underscores the persistent atmospheric challenges in the region. Residents, especially in the plains, are cautioned to exercise caution due to reduced visibility.

Anticipated Rain and Snowfall from January 9th

The Meteorological Department has revised its forecast, indicating an imminent weather shift in Himachal Pradesh. Starting January 9th, the region is expected to experience widespread rain and snowfall. This precipitation is likely to bring a drop in temperatures and impact various areas across the state. Residents are advised to prepare for potential disruptions to daily routines, transportation, and outdoor activities.

Temperature Outlook: Fluctuations in the Forecast

The current weather in Himachal Pradesh is characterized by an intense cold wave in the plains, attributed to mist and fog. Cities such as Sundernagar, Bhuntar, Mandi, Kalpa, Keylong, Samdo, and Kukumseri are experiencing sub-zero temperatures. Shimla and Palampur are also gripped by a cold wave, with noticeable quietude in markets during mornings and evenings.

The state faces a drought-like situation, adversely affecting crops like wheat, peas, and apples due to insufficient snowfall and rainfall. Gardeners struggle to plant new saplings amid these challenging conditions. Notable minimum temperatures in various areas include Kukumseri at -10.2°C, Samdo at -6.2°C, Keylong at -6.0°C, and Bhuntar at -0.5°C. The cold spell extends to Mandi (-0.4°C), Sundernagar (-0.2°C), Reckong Peo (0.4°C), Una (1.8°C), Solan (2.0°C), Shimla (5.3°C), and Dharamshala (5.2°C).