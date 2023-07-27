In a significant move aimed at streamlining the implementation of welfare schemes and optimizing resource allocation in urban areas, the Himachal Pradesh State Government has decided to introduce a ‘Parivar Register.’ Taking inspiration from the successful model already in place in Gram Panchayats, the Parivar Register is set to revolutionize accurate decision-making for urban schemes. The State Cabinet has recently given its approval to the draft rules for the maintenance of the Parivar Register in Municipal Corporations, Municipal Councils, and Nagar Panchayats.

The State Government has made necessary amendments to the Himachal Pradesh Municipal Act and the Himachal Pradesh Municipal Corporation Act, incorporating provisions for the maintenance of the Parivar Register in urban regions. This initiative aims to collect vital data about families residing in urban areas, empowering policymakers with precise information for better planning and resource allocation across various welfare schemes.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu expressed his optimism, stating, “This initiative of the State Government is set to be a milestone in accurate decision-making for formulating plans or schemes for urban areas and will provide vital data about families living in these regions, which will enable precise planning and better allocation of resources for various welfare schemes.”

Until now, the Parivar Register has been successfully maintained only in Gram Panchayats. With its extension to urban areas, more residents will gain access to government-sponsored schemes with greater effectiveness. The draft rules will now be opened for objections and suggestions from the urban populace before receiving final approval.

The Parivar Register is envisioned to be a dynamic document, subject to annual revisions. By January 31st of each year, all codal formalities will be completed to ensure necessary amendments are made based on the latest data. It will be essential to record key details such as family members’ names, occupations, castes, educational statuses, and other relevant information. This comprehensive data compilation will empower local bodies to provide targeted civic amenities and ensure efficient delivery of government welfare schemes to households in need.

The responsibility of conducting door-to-door surveys to gather family details of bonafide residents will be assigned to the respective Secretary of Ward Committees. Verification of the collected data will be conducted by the Executive Officer of the Municipal Council or designated Verifying Officers, specially appointed for this purpose.

Once all revisions and verifications are complete, the final Parivar Register will undergo approval in the House and be published in the Rajpatra. To enhance accessibility, the data will also be made available to the general public through online platforms.

As Himachal Pradesh takes this progressive step towards better governance and inclusive development, the ‘Parivar Register’ is expected to become a powerful tool in shaping urban welfare schemes, ensuring that every citizen receives the benefits they deserve.