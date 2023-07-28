Himachal Pradesh is stepping up its efforts to combat viral hepatitis across the state. The National Viral Hepatitis Control Program (NVHCP) is ensuring that two Referral and 12 District Referral Labs are conducting rapid screenings for viral hepatitis at no cost to patients.

Chief Parliamentary Secretary (CPS) of Health and Family Welfare, Sanjay Awasthi, said today that eligible patients will have access to free testing and medicines as part of the Hepatitis Control program. Dedicated centers for screening and treatment of Hepatitis A, B, C, D, and E patients have been set up, with an additional focus on regular screenings for expectant women and high-risk groups, including prisoners, injecting drug users, truckers, and transgender individuals.

“Our citizens’ well-being is of utmost importance to us, and we are fully committed to ensuring that every Hepatitis patient receives the care they need,” Sh. Awasthi stated. “To facilitate this further, viral load testing for Hepatitis B and Hepatitis C Patients will be conducted free of charge across the state. Those deemed eligible for treatment will receive the necessary care at the State Notified Treatment Centers, with medications provided at no cost under the NVHCP.”

The NVHCP, led by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India, is an integrated initiative with the ultimate goal of preventing and controlling viral hepatitis nationwide. Aligned with the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) to eliminate viral hepatitis by 2030, this year’s World Hepatitis Day theme, “Combat Hepatitis – Join Hands: Accelerating Response by Integration & Decentralization,” resonates with the comprehensive approach of the NVHCP.

A spokesperson from the health department highlighted the comprehensive nature of the NVHCP, encompassing prevention, detection, treatment, and mapping of treatment outcomes for Hepatitis A, B, C, D, and E.

With this ambitious initiative in place, Himachal Pradesh takes a significant stride in its fight against hepatitis. The state’s commitment to providing free medicine and testing brings hope and relief to countless patients, marking a major milestone on the road to eradicating hepatitis by 2030.